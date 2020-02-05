[SBS Star] These Photos Show Red Velvet SEULGI Looks Exactly Like Her Past

SEULGI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet is surprising everybody with her unchanged appearance.Recently, SEULGI's past photos caught the eye of many online.It was because SEULGI looked surprisingly the same as her past.A lot of people look different to how they looked when they were young to themselves in the present, since facial features naturally change as you get older and/or you choose to get cosmetic surgery.None of these seemed to apply to SEULGI though; she looked so similar to her younger self that it almost seemed like there was "I am SEULGI" written over her face in her past photos.After these photos started circulating online, people left comments such as, "The only things that are different about her are that she looks younger.", "Even if nobody told anyone that was SEULGI, they'll all know that it's her right away!", "How cute! I wish my future daughter would look as adorable as SEULGI!" and so on.Meanwhile, Red Velvet is currently busy going around cities in Japan for the group's concert tour 'La Rouge'.(Credit= Online Community, 'hi_sseulgi' Instagram)(SBS Star)