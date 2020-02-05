SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] These Photos Show Red Velvet SEULGI Looks Exactly Like Her Past
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] These Photos Show Red Velvet SEULGI Looks Exactly Like Her Past

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.05 18:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] These Photos Show Red Velvet SEULGI Looks Exactly Like Her Past
SEULGI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet is surprising everybody with her unchanged appearance.

Recently, SEULGI's past photos caught the eye of many online.

It was because SEULGI looked surprisingly the same as her past.SEULGISEULGIA lot of people look different to how they looked when they were young to themselves in the present, since facial features naturally change as you get older and/or you choose to get cosmetic surgery.

None of these seemed to apply to SEULGI though; she looked so similar to her younger self that it almost seemed like there was "I am SEULGI" written over her face in her past photos.SEULGIAfter these photos started circulating online, people left comments such as, "The only things that are different about her are that she looks younger.", "Even if nobody told anyone that was SEULGI, they'll all know that it's her right away!", "How cute! I wish my future daughter would look as adorable as SEULGI!" and so on.SEULGISEULGIMeanwhile, Red Velvet is currently busy going around cities in Japan for the group's concert tour 'La Rouge'.

(Credit= Online Community, 'hi_sseulgi' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙