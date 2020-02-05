SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SANDEUL Recalls a Random Thing JIN Did to Him When They Barely Knew Each Other
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] SANDEUL Recalls a Random Thing JIN Did to Him When They Barely Knew Each Other

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.05 17:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SANDEUL Recalls a Random Thing JIN Did to Him When They Barely Knew Each Other
SANDEUL of K-pop boy group B1A4 shared how random his close friend JIN of another boy group BTS was when they met for the second time.

Recently, SANDEUL's past remarks regarding his friendship with JIN is gaining the attention of many due to being hilarious.SANDEUL and JINDuring one past radio show, SANDEUL described the time when JIN's act surprised him.

SANDEUL said, "There was this time when JIN and I were at a music event. At the end of the event, all artists stood on stage together. That was when I met JIN for the second time."

He continued, "Do you know what he did to me then though? He suddenly came up to me and grabbed my belly. I was like, 'What on earth is he doing? We've only met once before!' It really surprised me."SANDEUL and JINThe K-pop star went on, "Later on after we became close, I asked him why he did that to me. He was like, 'I just felt like grabbing your belly at that time. It felt quite good that I kept holding on to it."

He added with a laugh, "That's when I thought to myself, 'Wow, this is how far this guy goes to make friends? I can kind of relate to him.'"SANDEUL and JINSANDEUL and JIN are said to be in a group of friends with other K-pop stars who are born in 1992, that include KEN of VIXX, BARO of B1A4, HANI of EXID and Moon Byul of MAMAMOO.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'sandoriganatanatda' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙