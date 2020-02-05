[SBS Star] SANDEUL Recalls a Random Thing JIN Did to Him When They Barely Knew Each Other

SANDEUL of K-pop boy group B1A4 shared how random his close friend JIN of another boy group BTS was when they met for the second time.Recently, SANDEUL's past remarks regarding his friendship with JIN is gaining the attention of many due to being hilarious.During one past radio show, SANDEUL described the time when JIN's act surprised him.SANDEUL said, "There was this time when JIN and I were at a music event. At the end of the event, all artists stood on stage together. That was when I met JIN for the second time."He continued, "Do you know what he did to me then though? He suddenly came up to me and grabbed my belly. I was like, 'What on earth is he doing? We've only met once before!' It really surprised me."The K-pop star went on, "Later on after we became close, I asked him why he did that to me. He was like, 'I just felt like grabbing your belly at that time. It felt quite good that I kept holding on to it."He added with a laugh, "That's when I thought to myself, 'Wow, this is how far this guy goes to make friends? I can kind of relate to him.'"SANDEUL and JIN are said to be in a group of friends with other K-pop stars who are born in 1992, that include KEN of VIXX, BARO of B1A4, HANI of EXID and Moon Byul of MAMAMOO.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'sandoriganatanatda' Instagram)(SBS Star)