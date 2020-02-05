[SBS Star] Hyun Bin's Past Audition Clip Goes Viral Online Following His Drama's Success

Actor Hyun Bin's past video clip of him auditioning for a role has resurfaced online in light of his recent drama's massive success.Recently, Hyun Bin's audition clip from 16 years ago went viral online.The video was of Hyun Bin auditioning for the lead role of a film titled 'He Was Cool', which was released in 2004.In the video, Hyun Bin showed off his amazing acting skills that makes everyone watching the video hard to believe he was just a rookie back then.Although he looked much younger in the video, his flawless facial features were the same as what he has now.Unfortunately, Hyun Bin did not pass this audition, and the role was given to actor Song Seungheon instead.Meanwhile, Hyun Bin has been garnering a tremendous attention nationwide for his role in tvN's ongoing drama 'Crash Landing on You'.In the drama, he plays the role of a North Korean officer named 'Ri Jung-hyuk', who ultimately falls in love with a South Korean heiress named 'Yoon Se-ri' (actress Son Ye-jin).(Credit= '윤나민' YouTube, tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)