SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin's Past Audition Clip Goes Viral Online Following His Drama's Success
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin's Past Audition Clip Goes Viral Online Following His Drama's Success

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.05 17:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyun Bins Past Audition Clip Goes Viral Online Following His Dramas Success
Actor Hyun Bin's past video clip of him auditioning for a role has resurfaced online in light of his recent drama's massive success.

Recently, Hyun Bin's audition clip from 16 years ago went viral online.
 

The video was of Hyun Bin auditioning for the lead role of a film titled 'He Was Cool', which was released in 2004.

In the video, Hyun Bin showed off his amazing acting skills that makes everyone watching the video hard to believe he was just a rookie back then.
Hyun BinAlthough he looked much younger in the video, his flawless facial features were the same as what he has now.

Unfortunately, Hyun Bin did not pass this audition, and the role was given to actor Song Seungheon instead.
Hyun BinMeanwhile, Hyun Bin has been garnering a tremendous attention nationwide for his role in tvN's ongoing drama 'Crash Landing on You'.

In the drama, he plays the role of a North Korean officer named 'Ri Jung-hyuk', who ultimately falls in love with a South Korean heiress named 'Yoon Se-ri' (actress Son Ye-jin).
Hyun Bin(Credit= '윤나민' YouTube, tvN Crash Landing on You)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙