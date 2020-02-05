SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Eric Nam Describes His Relationship with Solar Following the End of Their "Marriage"
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.05 16:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Eric Nam Describes His Relationship with Solar Following the End of Their "Marriage"
K-pop artist Eric Nam shared what happened between him and Solar of girl group MAMAMOO after wrapping up 'We Got Married'.

On February 3 episode of Eric Nam's 'Daebak Show', Eric Nam looked back at the time when he filmed MBC's reality show 'We Got Married' with Solar.

Eric Nam told his friend Eddie, "Last November, I met the members of MAMAMOO on a radio show. It was the first time for all of us to be seeing one another after 'We Got Married'. It was so awkward."

He continued, "Let me set the record straight, we are on good terms. It was just funny, because they still called me 'hyung-bu' which means 'brother-in-law'."Eric NamThen, Eric Nam began to talk about the reason why he has not publicly spoken about Solar after the end of 'We Got Married'.

He said, "When I look back at that show, it was a great time. We had a great time. A lot of people are always like, 'Why don't you ever talk about MAMAMOO or Solar though?'"

The K-pop star went on, "Honestly, it was because it was a very sensitive topic for a long time, in the sense that I got a lot of hate. I'm sure it went both ways. Being on 'We Got Married', there is a lot of sensitivity. I mean, there are people who just support you, but there are also many people who really don't like us that way."Eric NamHe added, "So, for me, I was always cautious. Even to this day sometimes, I get random Instagram messages about it, and they aren't the nicest messages, you know. It wasn't that I wanted to dismiss or discount it, it was just that I felt nervous and sensitive to talk about it."

Lastly, he laughingly said, "If you look back at that radio show, Solar and I were visibly very cautious and uncomfortable at points. I find it laughable, because we can be friends. But it's a very cautious thing."
 

(Credit= 'DIVE Studios' YouTube, 'realericnam' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
