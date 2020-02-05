[SBS Star] 10-year 'Running Man' Head Producer to Step Down from the Show

The head producer of one of the most popular Korean television shows 'Running Man' is stepping down from the show this month.On February 5, news outlet News 1 reported that SBS' 'Running Man' head producer Jung Chul-min is leaving the show as of February 18.Jung Chul-min has been the head producer of 'Running Man' since its premiere in July 2010, and was joined by two producers Lee Hwan-jin and Park Yong-woo in 2016.In an interview with another news outlet OSEN, Jung Chul-min explained why he decided to leave the show.He said, "I've spent most of my producing career as the producer of 'Running Man'. I felt like it was time for me to move on and try something new. To be honest, I was getting a little tired of it. I'm also not in the best shape at the moment. My knees are in great pain."He continued, "This decision wasn't just made in a day. I've actually spoken to the cast members about it at the end of last year, and they all supported it. Yu Jae Seok especially gave me a lot of support. I feel so grateful for his warm support."Following Jung Chul-min's leave, Choi Bo-pil―current assistant producer of 'Running Man'―will take his place.As Choi Bo-pil has also been with the show for a long time, not only does he know the cast well, but also has great sense to capture the national as well as international fans' hearts.Prior to joining 'Running Man' as an assistant producer, Choi Bo-pil took a role as a producer of other SBS' hit television shows 'Healing Camp' and 'Fantastic Duo'.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, SBS)(SBS Star)