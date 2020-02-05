SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Announces to Launch 3 New Groups
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Announces to Launch 3 New Groups

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.02.05 14:39 Updated 2020.02.05 14:51 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Announces to Launch 3 New Groups
K-pop/entertainment juggernaut Big Hit Entertainment announced that the company plans to launch three new groups, one for each year, until 2022.

On February 5, Big Hit Entertainment held their annual corporate briefing '1H 2020 Big Hit Corporate Briefing with the Community' at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Seoul.

While the event was originally scheduled to hold as an open event, the company has decided to hold it privately due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.
Big Hit Entertainment corporate briefingOn this day, Big Hit Entertainment went over the past year's achievements as well as the visions for the future expansion of the company. 

On top of their efforts to organize the company structure by business sectors, Big Hit Entertainment has strengthened its multi-label structure through acquisitions.
Big Hit Entertainment corporate briefingMoreover, the company revealed that they plan to launch new groups three years in a row starting this year.
Big Hit Entertainment corporate briefingFirst, new boy group will make its debut under Belift, a joint venture of Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM.

Then in 2021, Big Hit Entertainment's sub-label Source Music will launch a new girl group after its successful launch of GFRIEND back in 2015.

Finally, in 2022, Big Hit Entertainment will launch a new boy group, the third boy group of the agency―following BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

You can watch the corporate briefing in the video below:
 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙