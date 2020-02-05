[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Announces to Launch 3 New Groups

K-pop/entertainment juggernaut Big Hit Entertainment announced that the company plans to launch three new groups, one for each year, until 2022.On February 5, Big Hit Entertainment held their annual corporate briefing '1H 2020 Big Hit Corporate Briefing with the Community' at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Seoul.While the event was originally scheduled to hold as an open event, the company has decided to hold it privately due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.On this day, Big Hit Entertainment went over the past year's achievements as well as the visions for the future expansion of the company.On top of their efforts to organize the company structure by business sectors, Big Hit Entertainment has strengthened its multi-label structure through acquisitions.Moreover, the company revealed that they plan to launch new groups three years in a row starting this year.First, new boy group will make its debut under Belift, a joint venture of Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM.Then in 2021, Big Hit Entertainment's sub-label Source Music will launch a new girl group after its successful launch of GFRIEND back in 2015.Finally, in 2022, Big Hit Entertainment will launch a new boy group, the third boy group of the agency―following BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.You can watch the corporate briefing in the video below:(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube)(SBS Star)