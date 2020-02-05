[SBS Star] GFRIEND Shares How It Feels to Be Under the Same Company as BTS

The members of K-pop girl group GFRIEND talked about being under the same company as boy group BTS.On February 4 episode of JTBC's 'Idol Room', the six members of GFRIEND joined as guests.During the talk, GFRIEND revealed how it feels to share the same company as the legendary boy group.Sowon said, "Actually, we haven't run into BTS members at all."When asked whether GFRIEND got to grab a meal or be in a meeting with BTS, Umji chimed in and said, "We rarely have our own company dinner of ourselves, so..."Then the members explained that although they are currently under the same company, the labels and staff members are separately managed.Meanwhile, GFRIEND recently made its first comeback after their agency Source Music was acquired by BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment.Check out the group's new title track 'Crossroads' music video below:(Credit= JTBC Idol Room, 'Big Hit Labels' YouTube, Source Music, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)