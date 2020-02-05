[SBS Star] DARA Tearfully Confesses that She Could Not Enjoy Herself When She Was Part of 2NE1

DARA of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 shared that she felt very insecure when she was part of the group.On February 4 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', the hosts and guests sat around to share their concerns.During the talk, DARA reminisced the time when she was a member of 2NE1.DARA said, "When the members and I were promoting together, I felt like I wasn't needed in the group. They all had such great singing skills while I didn't."She continued, "I thought that if I sang, it would just be a minus to our group. So, I couldn't really have fun."Then, DARA revealed how she felt after 2NE1 disbanded in 2016.DARA said, "After we disbanded, a lot of people asked me what I was going to do next. Every time I heard that question, my heart broke little by little. It was something too painful for me to hear, because I honestly didn't know what to do myself as well."The K-pop star continued, "For about two to three years after our disbandment, I only had negative thoughts. I also lost my confidence. During that time, I lived my days in the darkness."Lastly, she added, "I lost a lot of friends then. But at some point, I became much better. I realized that the people I have around now are my real friends. I'm truly happy these days."2NE1 made debut in 2009 and eventually disbanded in 2016 at the end of the four members―DARA, CL, Park Bom, Minzy's contract with their management agency YG Entertainment.(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star)(SBS Star)