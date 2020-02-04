SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jae Wook Sweetly Helps Kim Hye Yoon Come Down the Stairs
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.04 18:02 Updated 2020.02.04 18:05 View Count
Actor Lee Jae Wook's great manners to actress Kim Hye Yoon melted the hearts of many fans.

On January 30, an awards ceremony 'the 29th Seoul Music Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon were invited to the event as award presenters.Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye YoonOn this day, Lee Jae Wook showed a gentlemanly behavior and that was captured on a fan's camera.

It happened when Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon was on the stage.

After presenting an award, Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon turned around to head down the stage.Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye YoonWhile walking towards the stairs, Lee Jae Wook turned around to check Kim Hye Yoon was okay, because she was wearing a very long dress that reached the floor.

Following that when they reached the stairs, he stuck his arm out a little so that she could hold onto it while coming down the stairs.

Kim Hye Yoon took a look glimpse at his arm, then quickly held onto it.

Thanks to Lee Jae Wook's thoughtful act, Kim Hye Yoon was able to prevent a possible fall.
 
Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon featured in MBC's recently-ended teenage romance drama 'Extraordinary You' together.

(Credit= 'lizanatallia' Twitter, MBC Extraordinary You, KBS Joy Seoul Music Awards)

(SBS Star)  
