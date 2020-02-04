SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA & MAX Go to the Lakers Game Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA & MAX Go to the Lakers Game Together

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.04 17:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS SUGA & MAX Go to the Lakers Game Together
K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA reunited with American singer MAX at the Lakers game last weekend.

On February 2, MAX shared a photo on his social media with the caption, "First Lakers game with my brother SUGA. Mamba forever."

In the photo, SUGA and MAX pose while watching an NBA (men's professional basketball league in North America) game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the United States.

They are wearing professional basketball player Kobe Bryant's shirts in order to pay respect to him, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

Kobe Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for around 20 years until he retired in 2016.SUGA and MAXAfter SUGA and MAX's first meet up in Korea where MAX had his tour stop in the middle of last month, the two stars had met in Los Angeles once again.

When SUGA and MAX first met, fans of both sides desperately hoped for them to collaborate.

As SUGA and MAX reunited in less than a month, they are thinking that perhaps a collaboration could really become a reality.SUGA and MAX(Credit= 'MAXMusic' Twitter, 'maxmusic' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙