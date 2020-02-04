[SBS Star] BTS SUGA & MAX Go to the Lakers Game Together

K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA reunited with American singer MAX at the Lakers game last weekend.On February 2, MAX shared a photo on his social media with the caption, "First Lakers game with my brother SUGA. Mamba forever."In the photo, SUGA and MAX pose while watching an NBA (men's professional basketball league in North America) game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the United States.They are wearing professional basketball player Kobe Bryant's shirts in order to pay respect to him, who died in a helicopter crash last month.Kobe Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for around 20 years until he retired in 2016.After SUGA and MAX's first meet up in Korea where MAX had his tour stop in the middle of last month, the two stars had met in Los Angeles once again.When SUGA and MAX first met, fans of both sides desperately hoped for them to collaborate.As SUGA and MAX reunited in less than a month, they are thinking that perhaps a collaboration could really become a reality.(Credit= 'MAXMusic' Twitter, 'maxmusic' Instagram)(SBS Star)