[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yuri Expresses Frustration After Her Instagram Was Hacked
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yuri Expresses Frustration After Her Instagram Was Hacked

Published 2020.02.04 16:34 View Count
Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared that her personal Instagram account had been hacked.

On February 4, Yuri took her Instagram to share two Story posts expressing her frustration over the matter.
YuriShe first took a screenshot of her Instagram feed which shows a post from a fan page of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN.

Along with the screenshot, Yuri wrote, "Who did this? Why on Earth is a post that I have no idea of coming up? Why is my account following it?"

She added, "Please! Don't touch (my account)! Stop hacking my account."
YuriYuriYuri then specifically called out the fan account on the list of accounts she recently followed, saying, "Who is seriously doing this? I've been letting it off until now... Why are you messing everything up without my consent?"

She went on, "Hacking disgusts me. Sneaking in and following someone I don't even know. You know this is stealing, right?"
Yuri(Credit= 'yulyulk' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
