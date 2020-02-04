SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Yo Han to Make Debut as an Actor as a Taekwondo Player
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.04 15:32 View Count
Disbanded K-pop project boy group X1's member Kim Yo Han is making his acting debut with the perfect role for him.

On February 4, Kim Yo Han's management agency OUI Entertainment made an announcement.

The agency stated, "It has been confirmed that Kim Yo Han will star in KBS' upcoming drama 'School 2020'."Kim Yo HanIn the drama, Kim Yo Han will act as a high school student who used to be a member of the national taekwondo team.

He was a talented taekwondo player who even won a bronze medal in the national match, but unfortunately had to quit taekwondo due to a serious ankle injury.

'School 2020' will depict a story of high school students dealing with difficulties in life and wisely getting through them together.Kim Yo HanKim Yo Han in fact did taekwondo for years and was a taekwondo player himself in real life.

Previously when the synopsis for 'School 2020' was unveiled, a lot of people shared that they immediately thought of Kim Yo Han as the main character in their head.

After hearing that Kim Yo Han really is going to play the main character, they expressed great excitement for the drama.Kim Yo HanMeanwhile, 'School 2020' will kick off shooting in March and be aired in August.

(Credit= 'y_haa.n' Instagram, Online Community, Mnet Produce X 101)

(SBS Star) 
