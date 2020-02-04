[SBS Star] 'Gu Family Book' Actor Sung Jun Reveals That He Is Actually Married & Has a Child

Actor Sung Jun has belatedly revealed that he is a husband and father of a child.On February 3, Sung Jun's management agency O& Entertainment released a handwritten letter of the actor, where he made everyone gasped in surprise with the sudden announcement of his family.Sung Jun, who is currently serving his mandatory military service, revealed that he had married his non-celebrity girlfriend before his enlistment and that they welcomed a child.His letter reads as follows:Hello, this is actor Sung Jun, who has not greeted all of you in a while.I'm not a type of person who is good at expressing myself, but I picked up a pen after deliberation over how well I could deliver my personal story.Currently, I'm serving as a soldier in the Republic of Korea Army for a little over a year.Around the time I enlisted in the military, the biggest change and also the happiest event of my life happened.It was of having someone I love that I can spend the rest of my life together.While happily making plans for our wedding, we found out that we were going to have a baby.It was such a big joy, miracle, and blessing to us. However, as I joined the army right away, I wanted to prioritize the protection of the two precious people of my life.So the legal process for marriage was carried out as soon as possible, and we did not have a wedding ceremony where we could greet many people in person.It was because I thought it would be a better decision for me as I was about to enlist in the military.After a year, I was worried about my wife who has endured everything alone without me.So I applied for a change of military service, and I recently started my remaining mandatory service as a regular military worker (who can commute).As an inexperienced husband and father, I wanted to keep my family a little closer, and to tell all of you about my personal story which I had to delay for a little while.It is truly a happy and good announcement, but I feel sorry for not revealing right away. I would be really happy if you could understand my story.After finishing my remaining service, I will be back as both actor Sung Jun and a husband/father of a family, with more mature and stronger image than now.With the fresh new start of 2020, I will do my best while looking forward to more changes. Thank you, always.Sung Jun is best known for his roles in hit dramas including 'Can We Get Married' (2012), 'Gu Family Book' (2013), 'High Society' (2015), and more.(Credit= O& Entertainment, SBS funE, MBC Gu Family Book)(SBS Star)