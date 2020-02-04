SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Gets Kisses from His Nephew & Niece for His Birthday
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.04
K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI's nephew and niece gave him the best birthday gift ever―their kisses.

On February 1, KAI updated his Instagram with photos and videos with the caption, "Goodbye January, see you next year!"KAIAs KAI's birthday is on January 14, the photos and videos were of him celebrating his birthday.

The photos were of him holding a cake that said, "Happy Birthday" in one restaurant.

In the first two videos, the members of EXO excitedly sings a birthday song for KAI.

They are so excited that they even dance around to it together.KAIIn the next video, KAI is singing a birthday song along with his nephew and niece.

At the end of the song when KAI tries to blow out the candles on a cake, his nephew blows them out instead.

KAI burst into laughter, then playfully tells him, "What? What have you just done?"

The last video showed KAI asking for a kiss on the cheek from his nephew and niece.

After getting big kisses from them, he smiles as if he is the happiest man on the planet.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(Credit= 'zkdlin' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
