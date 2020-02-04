SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Seo Jun's Steaming Head Makes Everybody Go, "Wow"

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.04
Actor Park Seo Jun was filming under such a freezing weather that steam was seen coming off his head.

On February 2, Park Seo Jun took to his Instagram to share a short video of himself.

The video showed Park Seo Jun taking a break from an outdoor shooting late at night.

What was surprising about Park Seo Jun in the video was the fact that his head was steaming, not only a little but a lot.

Due to the huge difference in temperature between Park Seo Jun and the air, it looked almost like Park Seo Jun was a human humidifier or some sort.Park Seo JunUnder this post, Park Seo Jun's good friend actor Park Hyung Sik wrote a hilarious comment.

Park Hyung Sik wrote, "Is the rice done?", then Park Seo Jun replied right away, "Come and have some."

Park Hyung Sik playfully responded, "I'll make a visit soon. Make sure to keep it warm."

After seeing Park Seo Jun's video, many laughed, but showed their concern for the actor filming in the cold at the same time.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ghost Rider?������

박서준(@bn_sj2013)님의 공유 게시물님,


Meanwhile, Park Seo Jun is busy taking part in shooting his current drama 'Itaewon Class' at the moment.

(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
