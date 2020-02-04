[SBS Star] IU to Release Her First OST In 9 Years for 'Crash Landing on You'

Singer/actress IU is confirmed to release a drama's original sound track (OST) for the first time in nine years.On February 3, it was reported that IU will be singing the OST for tvN's ongoing drama 'Crash Landing on You'.In response to the report, the production team of 'Crash Landing on You' confirmed, "It is true that IU participated in 'Crash Landing on You' OST. The release date of her song has not been decided yet."IU's last official OST release was 'Hold My Hand' for the 2011 drama 'The Greatest Love'.She also sang 'Our Happy Ending' for her recent drama 'Hotel Del Luna' in 2019, but did not officially release it as a separate OST track.According to reports, IU decided to take part in the OST for 'Crash Landing on You' due to her connection with the drama's screenwriter Park Ji-eun.IU was one of the main cast of the 2015 drama 'Producer', which was also written by Park Ji-eun.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You, Kakao M)(SBS Star)