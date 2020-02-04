SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Is Joining Shin Mina's Management Agency?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Is Joining Shin Mina's Management Agency?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.04 10:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Is Joining Shin Minas Management Agency?
Actor Kim Woo Bin is in talks to join actress Shin Mina's management agency.

On February 3, management agency sidus HQ announced that them and Kim Woo Bin agreed to part ways after eight years of working together.

The agency said, "Our contract with Kim Woo Bin ended last December. After discussing the matter with Kim Woo Bin for some time, we have decided not to renew the contract with each other. We hope the best for Kim Woo Bin and his future."Kim Woo Bin and Shin MinaThen a little while later, news outlet Sports DongA reported that Kim Woo Bin is considering to join AM Entertainment, where it manages Shin Mina.

Sports DongA added that Kim Woo Bin and AM Entertainment are currently both very positive on the decision.Kim Woo Bin and Shin MinaIn response to this report, AM Entertainment stated, "It's true that we are speaking to Kim Woo Bin regarding his contract with us at the moment."

They continued, "But nothing has been decided yet. It's too early to say anything, as we are still in the middle of the talk."

If Kim Woo Bin chooses to join AM Entertainment, he will be under the same agency as his 5-year girlfriend Shin Mina.Kim Woo Bin and Shin MinaKim Woo Bin and Shin Mina first got to know each other while filming a commercial together in February 2015.

They then quickly became close and started dating that year.

(Credit= GIORDANO)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙