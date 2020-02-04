[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Is Joining Shin Mina's Management Agency?

Actor Kim Woo Bin is in talks to join actress Shin Mina's management agency.On February 3, management agency sidus HQ announced that them and Kim Woo Bin agreed to part ways after eight years of working together.The agency said, "Our contract with Kim Woo Bin ended last December. After discussing the matter with Kim Woo Bin for some time, we have decided not to renew the contract with each other. We hope the best for Kim Woo Bin and his future."Then a little while later, news outlet Sports DongA reported that Kim Woo Bin is considering to join AM Entertainment, where it manages Shin Mina.Sports DongA added that Kim Woo Bin and AM Entertainment are currently both very positive on the decision.In response to this report, AM Entertainment stated, "It's true that we are speaking to Kim Woo Bin regarding his contract with us at the moment."They continued, "But nothing has been decided yet. It's too early to say anything, as we are still in the middle of the talk."If Kim Woo Bin chooses to join AM Entertainment, he will be under the same agency as his 5-year girlfriend Shin Mina.Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina first got to know each other while filming a commercial together in February 2015.They then quickly became close and started dating that year.(Credit= GIORDANO)(SBS Star)