[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Bursts Into Laughter at Song Ji-hyo's Lock Screen

Actor Lee Kwang Soo laughed at the randomness of actress Song Ji-hyo's lock screen.On February 2 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Song Ji-hyo interesting lock screen was unveiled.On this day, Lee Kwang Soo, Song Ji-hyo and HAHA teamed up for a mission.While trying to move to the next spot in a car, Lee Kwang Soo turned on Song Ji-hyo's phone in order to use navigation on it.After taking a glimpse of her phone, Lee Kwang Soo burst out laughing and said, "What the heck is this? Look at her lock screen!"Then, he showed her phone to the camera and commented, "There is a months of the year list in English on her lock screen!"Song Ji-hyo got embarrassed and tried to get her phone back, but failed in the end.Song Ji-hyo explained with a laugh, "It wasn't for anything in particular. It was just for fun, okay?"HAHA commented, "Oh, it's okay, Ji-hyo. I get confused between November and December as well."In response to this, Song Ji-hyo put on a playful angry face and told HAHA to be quiet.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)