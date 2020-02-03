SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Wonder What the Season in This Screenshot Is & RM Tells Them the Answer
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Wonder What the Season in This Screenshot Is & RM Tells Them the Answer

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.03 17:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Wonder What the Season in This Screenshot Is & RM Tells Them the Answer
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM told fans what time of the year this one screenshot that lots of them have been wondering about was taken.

Recently, one screenshot from BTS' live broadcast from last year resurfaced as more and more fans became curious about the season in the photo.BTSThe screenshot showed JIN, JIMIN and RM talking in the hallway, which did not seem too special.

But the thing about it was that the three guys were all wearing different seasonal clothes.

JIN was wearing a long sleeve t-shirt, JIMIN was wearing a short sleeve t-shirt while RM had wrapped himself around with a thick winter scarf and coat.BTSSince this was the case, it was just impossible to tell what the season was then and fans started to debate on the topic.

Then, one fan decided to ask BTS members themselves, hoping one of them would clear it up.

So, he/she went onto share a post on Weverse―BTS' official online fan community, asking them if they remembered what the season was in the screenshot.

Not long after the fan's post was uploaded, RM came along and left an answer under it, "It was winter at that time."BTSAfter checking out RM's answer, fans commented, "Finally! We've been wanting to know this for ages!", "Thank you giving us the answer, Nam-joon.", "Yeah, winter makes sense. I mean, nobody wears what RM was wearing in summer, so..." and so on.

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, Weverse)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙