[SBS Star] Fans Wonder What the Season in This Screenshot Is & RM Tells Them the Answer

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM told fans what time of the year this one screenshot that lots of them have been wondering about was taken.Recently, one screenshot from BTS' live broadcast from last year resurfaced as more and more fans became curious about the season in the photo.The screenshot showed JIN, JIMIN and RM talking in the hallway, which did not seem too special.But the thing about it was that the three guys were all wearing different seasonal clothes.JIN was wearing a long sleeve t-shirt, JIMIN was wearing a short sleeve t-shirt while RM had wrapped himself around with a thick winter scarf and coat.Since this was the case, it was just impossible to tell what the season was then and fans started to debate on the topic.Then, one fan decided to ask BTS members themselves, hoping one of them would clear it up.So, he/she went onto share a post on Weverse―BTS' official online fan community, asking them if they remembered what the season was in the screenshot.Not long after the fan's post was uploaded, RM came along and left an answer under it, "It was winter at that time."After checking out RM's answer, fans commented, "Finally! We've been wanting to know this for ages!", "Thank you giving us the answer, Nam-joon.", "Yeah, winter makes sense. I mean, nobody wears what RM was wearing in summer, so..." and so on.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, Weverse)(SBS Star)