[SBS Star] Sam Hammington Gives Shout-outs to JOY & V for Adoring His Two Kids

Australian TV personality Sam Hammington expressed his thanks to V of BTS and JOY of Red Velvet for adoring his two sons―William and Bentley Hammington.On February 2, Sam Hammington updated his Instagram story with two screenshots.One of the screenshot was from BTS' global fan community Weverse―about V giving his fan an advice on how to deal with her anxiety.When the fan asked, "What should I do when I feel extremely anxious?", V replied, "Hmm... How about watching clips of William and Bentley?"To this, Sam Hammington commented, "When V from BTS watches your family on TV. Thanks!" written in English, and "Amazing. BTS' V watched my kids. Thank you. It's an honor!" in Korean.He also shared more screenshots from JOY's recent Instagram update, where she posted photos of William and Bentley.On one photo, JOY wrote, "They're so cute. I love you, William and Bentley!", and wrote on another photo, "My biggest source of energy these days. They're so lovely."Sam Hammington gave a shout-out to JOY, saying, "Thank you so much to JOY as well for liking my kids! Thanks for the love, JOY."Meanwhile, the Hammington brothers are currently receiving nationwide love and support with their appearance on KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman'.(Credit= 'samhammington' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)