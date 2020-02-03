SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Sam Hammington Gives Shout-outs to JOY & V for Adoring His Two Kids
Published 2020.02.03
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Sam Hammington Gives Shout-outs to JOY & V for Adoring His Two Kids
Australian TV personality Sam Hammington expressed his thanks to V of BTS and JOY of Red Velvet for adoring his two sons―William and Bentley Hammington.

On February 2, Sam Hammington updated his Instagram story with two screenshots.
Sam Hammington Gives Shout-outs to JOY & V for Adoring His Two KidsOne of the screenshot was from BTS' global fan community Weverse―about V giving his fan an advice on how to deal with her anxiety.

When the fan asked, "What should I do when I feel extremely anxious?", V replied, "Hmm... How about watching clips of William and Bentley?"

To this, Sam Hammington commented, "When V from BTS watches your family on TV. Thanks!" written in English, and "Amazing. BTS' V watched my kids. Thank you. It's an honor!" in Korean.
Sam Hammington Gives Shout-outs to JOY & V for Adoring His Two KidsHe also shared more screenshots from JOY's recent Instagram update, where she posted photos of William and Bentley.

On one photo, JOY wrote, "They're so cute. I love you, William and Bentley!", and wrote on another photo, "My biggest source of energy these days. They're so lovely."

Sam Hammington gave a shout-out to JOY, saying, "Thank you so much to JOY as well for liking my kids! Thanks for the love, JOY."
Sam Hammington Gives Shout-outs to JOY & V for Adoring His Two KidsSam Hammington Gives Shout-outs to JOY & V for Adoring His Two KidsMeanwhile, the Hammington brothers are currently receiving nationwide love and support with their appearance on KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman'.

(Credit= 'samhammington' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
