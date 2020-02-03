SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Shows Off a Snack Truck from Jung Hae In

Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.03 15:56 View Count
Actor Jung Hae In showed his support to actress Son Ye-jin and her current drama.

On February 2, Son Ye-jin shared photos of herself happily standing in front of three different snack trucks on Instagram.

On all these snack trucks, there were supporting messages written to Son Ye-jin, her fellow cast and production team.

One was from actress Song Yoon-A, another one was from her hair stylists, makeup artists and fashion stylists, the last one was from Jung Hae In.Son Ye-jinSon Ye-jinIn the caption, Son Ye-jin expressed her sincere gratitude to them.

The actress wrote, "Angel Yoon-A, thank you for always being by my side. Love you! Dear my hair stylists, makeup artists and fashion stylists, thank you for making me look flawless when I actually look super tired. Love you as well!"

She added, "Hae In, thank you for preparing all this in the midst of your hectic life! It was absolutely delicious. I'm very much looking forward to watching your new your drama!"Son Ye-jinWhat caught the attention of many was of course the snack truck from Jung Hae In.

This was because the two stars acted as a couple in a romance drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' (literal translation) about two years ago.

The fact that they are on friendly terms and still keeping in great touch with each other is making everybody smile.Son Ye-jinMeanwhile, Son Ye-jin is busy filming 'Crash Landing on You' with actor Hyun Bin at the moment.

(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, JTBC Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food)

(SBS Star) 
