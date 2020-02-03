SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel to Launch His Own Kakao Friends 'Apeach' Collection
Published 2020.02.03 15:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel to Launch His Own Kakao Friends Apeach Collection
Singer Kang Daniel is about to launch his very own collection of famous character 'Apeach' merchandises in collaboration with Kakao Friends.

On February 3, South Korean web services company Kakao announced that 'Apeach Kang Daniel Edition' will be unveiled on February 7.
Kang Daniel Kakao FriendsApeach is a popular peach character of Kakao Friends, the character brand of Kakao. 

Kang Daniel has been known for looking alike Baby Apeach since 'Produce 101 Season 2' days even before his official debut.
Kang Daniel Kakao FriendsKang Daniel Kakao FriendsThe Kang Daniel Edition's Apeach has an iconic mole under its right eye to resemble that of Kang Daniel.

The entire collection will include 47 different merchandises―including stuffed toys, kitchen items, room slippers, cases for smartphones and earphones, key rings, and more.
Kang Daniel Kakao FriendsMeanwhile, Kang Daniel hinted at his comeback through a handwritten letter posted on his official fan community last week, after his long hiatus since December 2019.

(Credit= Kakao Friends, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
