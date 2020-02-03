[SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Reveals Adorable Family Photos

Management agency Big Hit Entertainment unveiled group photos comprising all their artists―BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and Lee Hyun.On February 1, Big Hit Entertainment shared a post on the company's social media in celebration of their 15th anniversary.They wrote, "It's been 15 years since Big Hit Entertainment was established. We'll continue to give hope and touch your heart with our music this year. Thank you."Then, the agency released a bunch of Big Hit family photos as a special gift to fans.BTS, TXT and Lee Hyun's group photo was actually once released in the past.However, the photo was just simply taken in a waiting room and JIMIN had his eyes closed as he was asleep.This time though, these photos were properly taken at a photo studio.In the first set of photos, BTS, TXT and Lee Hyun wore different types of sleek black suits.There were photos of them sitting and standing together only with a serious look, and lining up in order of their height while making some playful poses as well.In the other set of photos, they all put pastel-colored clothes on and smiled next to each other.It seemed Big Hit Entertainment knew what their fans exactly wanted, because they screamed at the top of their lungs upon seeing these photos.(Credit= 'ibighit' Facebook, 'thehyun11' Twitter)(SBS Star)