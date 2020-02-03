[SBS Star] Fans Gush Over Ahn Jae Hyeon's ID Photo from 14 Years Ago

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon made headlines with his newly-shared ID photo that he took over 14 years ago.On February 2, Ahn Jae Hyeon took his personal Instagram to share a new photo of himself.What made his new photo extra special to his fans is the fact that the photo was taken years and years ago; when the actor was only 20 years old.As you can see in the photo, Ahn Jae Hyeon looks exactly the same as what he looks like today.Along with the photo, Ahn Jae Hyeon wrote in the caption, "My ID photo when I was 20 years old."Since the way of age calculation in Korea differs from international version, Ahn Jae Hyeon would be either 18 or 19 years old in the photo.Upon seeing the never-before-seen past photo of Ahn Jae Hyeon, fans commented, "The only difference I can see is his hairstyle.", "You look amazing, oppa!", and more.Meanwhile, Ahn Jae Hyeon recently starred in a drama 'Love with Flaws' as the male lead.(Credit= 'aagbanjh' Instagram)(SBS Star)