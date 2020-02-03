[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Takes Playful Photos with a Fan at a Pub

Actor Hyun Bin's fan unveiled some photos of herself with the actor that were taken at a pub recently.On January 2, one Hyun Bin's fan uploaded photos from her lucky day online.In the photos, Hyun Bin put his arm around the fan's shoulders while pulling playful faces at a pub.This fan covered her face as if Hyun Bin's intimacy made her feel shy.Hyun Bin's red face suggested that he had been drinking some alcohol there.It looked like Hyun Bin was actually having much fun with the fan.After these photos were unveiled online, other fans left comments, envying the fan.They wrote, "Lucky! I wish I could unexpectedly bump into Hyun Bin somewhere like that as well!", "I'm crying! Really jealous of her!", "Awww Hyun Bin oppa is so friendly." and so on.Meanwhile, Hyun Bin stars in a romance drama 'Crash Landing on You' with actress Son Ye-jin at the moment.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)