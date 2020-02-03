SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Sooyoung Describes Her Relationship with 6-year Boyfriend Chung Kyung-ho
Lee Narin

Published 2020.02.03
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Sooyoung revealed what her relationship is like with actor Chung Kyung-ho.

On February 1 episode of JTBC's talk show 'Knowing Brothers', Sooyoung made a guest appearance.SooyoungDuring the talk, Sooyoung was asked whether she was okay talking about her boyfriend.

Sooyoung said, "Yes, I can certainly talk about him. I just feel a little nervous about it, because I know that lots of articles will be produced after the broadcast."

She continued, "If I were to pick the day of my life when I felt the most nervous though, one of them would probably be the day before when we publicized our relationship."

She went on, "At that time, many kept their relationship a secret. So, I almost felt like the world was ending."SooyoungThen, the host Lee Sang-min asked, "But how it is with him? Is it all good?"

Sooyoung smiled and answered, "Ah of course, it's great."

Lee Sang-min asked again, "I really like Kyung-ho myself. He is such an awesome guy. You must respect him a lot, right?"

Sooyoung responded, "It's not just me. We have mutual respect for each other. That's how it should be as well."SooyoungSooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in January 2014.

(Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' Instagram, JTBC Knowing Brothers)

(SBS Star) 
