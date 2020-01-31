[SBS Star] VIDEO: DARA Surprises Her Filipino EXO-L Friend with EXO-signed Merchandise

K-pop girl group DARA gifted K-pop boy group EXO-signed merchandise to her Filipino friend who is a huge fan of the group.On January 30, DARA shared a video on her Instagram that made a great number of K-pop fans across the globe smile ear to ear.The video showed DARA giving a plastic bag to her Filipino friend and watching her open it.When the friend checks out the items in the bag, she screams and jumps up and down from her seat in joy.DARA wrote, "As Korea is known for beauty products, I told my friend that I had brought her some sheet masks from Korea."The K-pop star continued, What I gave her were actually her favorite K-pop group EXO's one-and-only merchandise, which I managed to get these merchandise from a friend who works at SM Entertainment."She added, "She was so calm at first, then went wild after discovering that there weren't sheet masks but in fact EXO merchandise. Her response was priceless!"After watching this video, many EXO-L (the name of EXO's fandom) expressed their true jealousy.EXO-L as well as all other K-pop fans also laughed at DARA's friend's such a relatable response.(Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram)(SBS Star)