SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Is the Only One Who Is Not Told the Dress Code of the Event?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Is the Only One Who Is Not Told the Dress Code of the Event?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.31 18:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Is the Only One Who Is Not Told the Dress Code of the Event?
Actor Choi Woo Shik made everyone laugh by wearing a completely different colored outfit to other attendees at a press conference.

On January 31, a press conference for an upcoming movie 'Time to Hunt' took place at one movie theater in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.

The five cast members―Choi Woo Shik, actors Lee Jehoon, Ahn Jae Hong, Park Jung Min, Park Hae Soo and director Yoon Seong-hyun were present at the press conference.Choi Woo ShikWhen each of them entered the venue and all of them stood in front the press wall together, the venue started filling up with laughter.

It was because Choi Woo Shik's outfit was not just a little different, but hugely different to what the others were wearing.

Choi Wook Shik wore bright-colored clothes from the top to bottom whereas all the others had put black suits on.Choi Woo ShikDuring the press conference, the emcee Park Kyung-rim playfully asked Choi Woo Shik, "Were you not told what the dress code of the event was?"

Choi Woo Shik burst out laughing and commented, "I think I made a mistake today."

He continued with an awkward smile, "I simply picked out nice-looking clothes from my wardrobe, but it seemed they were all too bright for this place with these guys."Choi Woo ShikMeanwhile, 'Time to Hunt' is scheduled to hit theaters next month.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙