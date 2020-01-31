[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Is the Only One Who Is Not Told the Dress Code of the Event?

Actor Choi Woo Shik made everyone laugh by wearing a completely different colored outfit to other attendees at a press conference.On January 31, a press conference for an upcoming movie 'Time to Hunt' took place at one movie theater in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul.The five cast members―Choi Woo Shik, actors Lee Jehoon, Ahn Jae Hong, Park Jung Min, Park Hae Soo and director Yoon Seong-hyun were present at the press conference.When each of them entered the venue and all of them stood in front the press wall together, the venue started filling up with laughter.It was because Choi Woo Shik's outfit was not just a little different, but hugely different to what the others were wearing.Choi Wook Shik wore bright-colored clothes from the top to bottom whereas all the others had put black suits on.During the press conference, the emcee Park Kyung-rim playfully asked Choi Woo Shik, "Were you not told what the dress code of the event was?"Choi Woo Shik burst out laughing and commented, "I think I made a mistake today."He continued with an awkward smile, "I simply picked out nice-looking clothes from my wardrobe, but it seemed they were all too bright for this place with these guys."Meanwhile, 'Time to Hunt' is scheduled to hit theaters next month.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)