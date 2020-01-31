SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] HAHA & Byul Reveal Their Daughter Song's Face for the First Time
Published 2020.01.31
Celebrity couple HAHA and Byul revealed their baby daughter Ha Song's face to the public for the first time.

Back in July last year, Byul gave birth to their third child, their first daughter named Ha Song.
HAHA & Byul Reveal Their Daughter Song's Face for the First TimeThe couple has been keeping the baby's face private, but it seems like HAHA can help but to show how cute their baby daughter really are.

On January 31, HAHA shared a photo of Song on his personal Instagram and wrote a sweet caption that says, "I love you at all times. I love you. I will do well."
HAHA & Byul Reveal Their Daughter Song's Face for the First TimeThe photo was a series of screenshots that HAHA took with his daughter's photo as the background.

Upon seeing the photo, fans commented, "She looks exactly like a baby version of Byul and HAHA.", "She's so cute!", "Welcome to the world, Song!", and more.
HAHA & Byul Reveal Their Daughter Song's Face for the First TimeHAHA and Byul got married in 2012, and gave birth to their three children―two sons Dream and Soul and a daughter Song. 

(Credit= 'sweetstar0001' 'quanhaha79' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
