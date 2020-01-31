SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Cries After Reading His Letter to Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Cries After Reading His Letter to Fans

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.31 15:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Cries After Reading His Letter to Fans
K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK shed tears after reading his letter to ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom).

Recently, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment released '2020 BTS Winter Package'.

In this special merchandise, there was a video of the members of BTS showing them writing a heartfelt handwritten letter to ARMY.

After finishing writing the letters, each of them read their letters out aloud.JUNGKOOKWhen JUNGKOOK's turn came around, he cleared his throat and read his letter.

In his letter, he wrote, "Dear ARMY, hot summer has gone and cold winter has come already. I'm in Finland at the moment. Now that winter has arrived, I'm getting more and more emotional that I'm spending a lot of my time looking up the sky, thinking about various things."

He continued, "I think of ARMY the most though. Do you often think of me? When I think of you, my mind gets filled with precious thoughts. I hope your mind gets filled with precious thoughts when you think of me as well. That's why I will treat you better. I really will."

He added, "ARMY forever, BTS forever. ARMY, don't get sick. Always be happy, okay? I love you."JUNGKOOKFollowing the read, BTS members noticed JUNGKOOK's teary eyes and started making fun of him.

Right then, tears actually began rolling down JUNGKOOK's cheeks, and he covered his face in embarrassment.

The rest of the guys laughed as if they found him cute, and some of them got up and went to give JUNGKOOK a big warm hug.
 
(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙