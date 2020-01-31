[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Cries After Reading His Letter to Fans

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK shed tears after reading his letter to ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom).Recently, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment released '2020 BTS Winter Package'.In this special merchandise, there was a video of the members of BTS showing them writing a heartfelt handwritten letter to ARMY.After finishing writing the letters, each of them read their letters out aloud.When JUNGKOOK's turn came around, he cleared his throat and read his letter.In his letter, he wrote, "Dear ARMY, hot summer has gone and cold winter has come already. I'm in Finland at the moment. Now that winter has arrived, I'm getting more and more emotional that I'm spending a lot of my time looking up the sky, thinking about various things."He continued, "I think of ARMY the most though. Do you often think of me? When I think of you, my mind gets filled with precious thoughts. I hope your mind gets filled with precious thoughts when you think of me as well. That's why I will treat you better. I really will."He added, "ARMY forever, BTS forever. ARMY, don't get sick. Always be happy, okay? I love you."Following the read, BTS members noticed JUNGKOOK's teary eyes and started making fun of him.Right then, tears actually began rolling down JUNGKOOK's cheeks, and he covered his face in embarrassment.The rest of the guys laughed as if they found him cute, and some of them got up and went to give JUNGKOOK a big warm hug.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)