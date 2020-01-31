SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Sooyoung & Taeyeon's Reunion Makes S♡NE Happy
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Sooyoung & Taeyeon's Reunion Makes S♡NE Happy

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.01.31 15:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Sooyoung & Taeyeons Reunion Makes S♡NE Happy
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's two members Sooyoung and Taeyeon having a historic reunion at 'Seoul Music Awards' is making their fans smile ear to ear.

On January 30, an annual awards ceremony 'the 29th Seoul Music Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

Many celebrities attended the event as a performer/recipent, while Sooyoung was one of the awards presenters for them.
Girls' Generation Sooyoung & Taeyeon's Reunion Makes S♡NE HappyAs the award presenter for OST Awards category, Sooyoung stepped up to the stage with actor Jisoo and said, "Someday, I hope this person will participate in my project as an OST singer."
Girls' Generation Sooyoung & Taeyeon's Reunion Makes S♡NE HappyThis year's winner for OST Award was no other than Taeyeon―with her 'All About You' for tvN's hit drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.

When her name was called, Taeyeon went up to the stage and received her trophy and bouquet from Sooyoung, and the two Girls' Generation members shared a hug.
Girls' Generation Sooyoung & Taeyeon's Reunion Makes S♡NE HappyWhat made the entire audience and their fans all go "Awww!" was when Taeyeon handed a white rose that she brought from her table to Sooyoung.
Girls' Generation Sooyoung & Taeyeon's Reunion Makes S♡NE HappyAs her award acceptance speech, Taeyeon said, "I will continue to sing hard if my voice helps any drama or scene. And thank you, Sooyoung, for giving me this award. I would also like to say thank you to my fans. I love you!"

(Credit= KBS Joy the 29th Seoul Music Awards)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙