[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Sooyoung & Taeyeon's Reunion Makes S♡NE Happy

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's two members Sooyoung and Taeyeon having a historic reunion at 'Seoul Music Awards' is making their fans smile ear to ear.On January 30, an annual awards ceremony 'the 29th Seoul Music Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.Many celebrities attended the event as a performer/recipent, while Sooyoung was one of the awards presenters for them.As the award presenter for OST Awards category, Sooyoung stepped up to the stage with actor Jisoo and said, "Someday, I hope this person will participate in my project as an OST singer."This year's winner for OST Award was no other than Taeyeon―with her 'All About You' for tvN's hit drama 'Hotel Del Luna'.When her name was called, Taeyeon went up to the stage and received her trophy and bouquet from Sooyoung, and the two Girls' Generation members shared a hug.What made the entire audience and their fans all go "Awww!" was when Taeyeon handed a white rose that she brought from her table to Sooyoung.As her award acceptance speech, Taeyeon said, "I will continue to sing hard if my voice helps any drama or scene. And thank you, Sooyoung, for giving me this award. I would also like to say thank you to my fans. I love you!"(Credit= KBS Joy the 29th Seoul Music Awards)(SBS Star)