[SBS Star] TWICE Reacts to Shin Dong-yup's Playful Remark About MOMO & HeeChul's Dating News

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.31 14:46 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE Reacts to Shin Dong-yups Playful Remark About MOMO & HeeChuls Dating News
The members of K-pop girl group TWICE's response to entertainer Shin Dong-yup's joke regarding MOMO and HeeChul of boy group Super Junior was seen at 'Seoul Music Awards'.

On January 30, an awards ceremony 'the 29th Seoul Music Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

On this day, Shin Dong-yup, actress Cho Bo Ah and HeeChul were the hosts for the event.HeeChulDuring the opening, Shin Dong-yup said something that made HeeChul sweat.

While looking at an area where all K-pop acts were sitting, Shin Dong-yup excitedly said, "Hey, HeeChul. Do you see that person over there? You would be thrilled to see that person!"

As HeeChul thought Shin Dong-yup was referring to MOMO, who he recently went public with, he started panicking.HeeChulThen, Shin Dong-yup laughed and commented, "That is, Super Junior!"

In response to Shin Dong-yup's almost heart-sinking joke, HeeChul awkwardly smiled and said, "Ah yes, of course. I'm very thrilled to see Super Junior for sure. They look nice today."Super JuniorFollowing the event, one fan uploaded a video on YouTube showing TWICE's response when Shin Dong-yup said these words.

In the video, TWICE members are sitting around a table together.

As they were listening to Shin Dong-yup's joke, none of them smiled; in fact, they froze for a bit, thinking that he was referring to MOMO.
TWICEEven when Shin Dong-yup said that he was talking about Super Junior, they just clapped with no changes in their facial expressions.

They certainly did not look too comfortable about it although it was simply a joke.
 

Back on January 2, MOMO and HeeChul's management agency confirmed that the two stars were dating each other.

▶ [SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul & TWICE MOMO Confirm Their Relationship

(Credit= KBS Joy Seoul Music Awards, 'Mera' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
