[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon & EunHyuk Get Ha Sung Woon Who Was Standing Alone to Join Them
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.31 11:41
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Taeyeon & EunHyuk Get Ha Sung Woon Who Was Standing Alone to Join Them
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation and EunHyuk of boy group Super Junior made sure solo artist Ha Sung Woon did not feel awkward and lonely at an awards ceremony.

On January 30, an awards ceremony 'the 29th Seoul Music Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

Many renowned K-pop acts attended this event, including Taeyeon, Super Junior, TWICE, Red Velvet, NU'EST, MONSTA X, Paul Kim, Ha Sung Woon and more.Taeyeon and Super JuniorAs Taeyeon came alone, she sat with her labelmates the members of Super Junior during the event.

While looking around, Taeyeon spotted Ha Sung Woon nearby who was awkwardly standing around alone.

She then pointed at Ha Sung Woon and whispered to EunHyuk, "He's all alone over there. Shall we get him to come here?"Taeyeon and EunhyukAfter that, EunHyuk turned to see who Taeyeon was referring to.

Then, Taeyeon and EunHyuk both made a gesture to Ha Sung Woon to join them.

Ha Sung Woon shyly smiled and slowly walked towards them to join their table.

From that moment, Ha Sung Woon blended with the SM TOWN family and enjoyed the event together.

Taeyeon and Eunhyuk's kind and sweet thought and act are melting the hearts of many fans at the moment.
 

(Credit= 'Spinel CAM' YouTube, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
