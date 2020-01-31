SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Spotted Watching an NBA Game in the United States
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.31 11:03 Updated 2020.01.31 11:09 View Count
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON was seen enjoying an NBA (men's professional basketball league in North America) game in Portland, the United States.

On January 29 (local time), a fierce basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets took place at Moda Center.G-DRAGONDuring this game, fans saw G-DRAGON sitting in the front row of the seat with his friend.

Surprisingly, Moda Center put him on the big screen and captioned him as "Korean singing sensation/pop star".

In his seat, G-DRAGON was highly focused on watching the game and taking some photos.

After the game, Moda Center posted photos of him watching the game on Instagram and wrote, "Thanks for stopping by, G-DRAGON!"
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks for stopping by @xxxibgdrgn!

Moda Center(@moda_center)님의 공유 게시물님,


The Portland Trail Blazers also took to the team's Twitter to thank G-DRAGON for coming to see the game.

Along with a short video of G-DRAGON showing his support for the team, they wrote, "Happy to have you in Rip City, G-DRAGON!"
 
Meanwhile, BIGBANG is scheduled to perform at '2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' in April.

(Credit= Online Community, 'trailblazers' Twitter, 'moda_center' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
