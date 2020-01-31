SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Gary Opens Up About His Sudden Hiatus & Marriage
Published 2020.01.31 10:58 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gary Opens Up About His Sudden Hiatus & Marriage
Singer/entertainer Gary talked about his sudden hiatus from all activities during his recent filming.

On January 30, the production team of KBS' 'The Return of Superman' dropped teaser for the upcoming episode featuring their new member, Gary.

Gary will be making a TV show comeback with 'The Return of Superman' with his son Kang Ha-oh.
GaryDuring filming for his first episode, Gary took some time to express his thoughts to the public for the first time since his hiatus.

Gary said, "After promoting for over 20 years, there was this moment when I started feeling overwhelmed. I needed a break, and I wanted to leave everything behind and live."
GaryHe continued, "That is when I got married and had a baby. That is also when I felt that happiness is something that is close to me."

Gary received immense love and support from his fans all across Asia when he appeared on SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man' as a main cast member.

However, he shocked everyone when he suddenly left from the show in 2016, and revealed his marriage the following year.
GaryMeanwhile, Gary and his son's episode of 'The Return of Superman' is scheduled to be aired on February 2 at 9:15PM KST.

(Credit= KBS The Return of Superman)

(SBS Star) 
