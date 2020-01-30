[SBS Star] Cho Bo Ah Tells What Park Hae Jin's Real Personality Is Like

Actress Cho Bo Ah revealed what sort of personality actor Park Hae Jin has.On January 29, a press conference for KBS' romance drama 'Forest' took place at one hotel in Guro-gu, Seoul.During the press conference, Park Hae Jin shared whether his character in the drama is similar to himself.Park Hae Jin said, "If I were to compare my own personality to my character, then I would say that I do have cold sides to myself like he does. But that's only because I'm a quite shy person."He continued, "I guess if people just watch me act this character, they might actually believe that I'm as cold as him in real life though."Then, Cho Bo Ah commented, "Park Hae Jin definitely has a similar personality as his character. He is like an 'ice prince' outside, but is the most comfortable person after getting to know him."In the drama, Park Hae Jin acts a coldhearted M&A specialist who later becomes a member of the 119 special rescue team in hopes to discover the secret behind a mysterious forest.Meanwhile, 'Forest' airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10PM KST.(Credit= KBS Forest)(SBS Star)