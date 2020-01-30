[SBS Star] VIDEO: J-HOPE Hilariously Talks About Being Kicked by V During 'Black Swan' Performance

K-pop boy group BTS' members J-HOPE and V laughed while talking about what happened during their first 'Black Swan' performance.On January 28 (local time), BTS unveiled the group's latest track 'Black Swan' for the very first time on American television show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.Following the recording of the show, V went live on NAVER V LIVE to speak to his fans about the performance.During the live broadcast, J-HOPE joined in and told a funny story that made everyone including himself and V burst into laughter.J-HOPE said, "I got kicked in the face by someone really hard in the middle of the performance that I almost fainted. Do you know who kicked me? That is this person sitting next to me right now."J-HOPE continued while V hysterically laughed, "If you watch the performance closely enough, there is a part where I get kicked in the face and I'm like, 'Ouch!' then check my face. Look for it, everyone."Then, V explained, "I couldn't feel it at that time. I was too nervous, sorry."J-HOPE laughingly added, "During that part, I did think we were standing too close to each other and there was a possibility of me getting hit by one of the members. It just happened for real, that's all."(Credit= 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' YouTube, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)