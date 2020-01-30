SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: J-HOPE Hilariously Talks About Being Kicked by V During 'Black Swan' Performance
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: J-HOPE Hilariously Talks About Being Kicked by V During 'Black Swan' Performance

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.30 17:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: J-HOPE Hilariously Talks About Being Kicked by V During Black Swan Performance
K-pop boy group BTS' members J-HOPE and V laughed while talking about what happened during their first 'Black Swan' performance.

On January 28 (local time), BTS unveiled the group's latest track 'Black Swan' for the very first time on American television show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

Following the recording of the show, V went live on NAVER V LIVE to speak to his fans about the performance.VDuring the live broadcast, J-HOPE joined in and told a funny story that made everyone including himself and V burst into laughter.

J-HOPE said, "I got kicked in the face by someone really hard in the middle of the performance that I almost fainted. Do you know who kicked me? That is this person sitting next to me right now."J-HOPE and VJ-HOPE continued while V hysterically laughed, "If you watch the performance closely enough, there is a part where I get kicked in the face and I'm like, 'Ouch!' then check my face. Look for it, everyone."

Then, V explained, "I couldn't feel it at that time. I was too nervous, sorry."

J-HOPE laughingly added, "During that part, I did think we were standing too close to each other and there was a possibility of me getting hit by one of the members. It just happened for real, that's all."
 

(Credit= 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' YouTube, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙