[SBS Star] Son Seung-yeon Shares What BTS V Did After Exchanging Their Phone Number

Singer Son Seung-yeon shared how friendly K-pop boy group BTS' member V is.On January 29 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Son Seung-yeon made a guest appearance.During the talk, Son Seung-yeon talked about the time when V came to see her to her waiting room.Son Seung-yeon said, "I'm very good friends with BTS' manager. One day during a music festival, he came to my waiting room with V. He was like, 'V is your fan. I brought him with me, because he said he wanted to say hi to you.' I didn't know what to do at that time. I think I was panicking."She continued, "Then, the manager asked me, 'It's okay for you to exchange your phone number with him, right?' So, V and I ended up giving a phone number to each other."She went on, "I was really surprised about what he did after that though. People don't usually contact the person right after exchanging number, but he called me during the rehearsal as well as the event. He asked me where I was, what I was doing and so on. He was super friendly."Then, Son Seung-yeon was asked whether she is still close to V.She answered, "We used to keep in quite frequent each other. But I felt bad about contacting him first after BTS got big in the States as they were so busy and stuff, you know. So yeah, we are not really in touch anymore."(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)