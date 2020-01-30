[SBS Star] NCT DREAM & Taeyeon to Postpone Their Singapore Concerts Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

K-pop boy group NCT DREAM and Taeyeon of girl group Girls' Generation have decided to postpone their scheduled concerts due to worldwide coronavirus outbreak.On January 30, SM Entertainment's concert agency DREAM MAKER announced that they postponed NCT DREAM and Taeyeon's upcoming concerts in Singapore.DREAM MAKER stated, "Due to coronavirus proliferation concerns, we are deeply sorry to announce that [the two concerts] have been postponed."The agency continued, "The safety of artists, patrons, and staff is our top priority, and we will continue to act on advice from the authorities on the coronavirus and take precautionary measures in line with prevention efforts."They also informed that customers with tickets will receive full refund of their purchase through the original mode of payment.Taeyeon was originally scheduled to hold her 'TAEYEON Concert – The UNSEEN – in SINGAPORE' on February 1 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.NCT DREAM was also planned to bring its 'NCT DREAM TOUR – THE DREAM SHOW – in SINGAPORE' on February 15 at The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre.Many Asian entertainment agencies and broadcasting stations have been on full alert amid continued concerns over the coronavirus outbreak that has spread to many countries and regions.They have decided to defer live events at which hundreds of fans would share the risk of being infected with the virus by coming into contact with each other in packed concert venues.(Credit= DREAM MAKER, SM Entertainment)