[SBS Star] A Footage of Kang Ha Neul's TV Appearance Before His Official Debut Unveils
[SBS Star] A Footage of Kang Ha Neul's TV Appearance Before His Official Debut Unveils

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.30 11:35 View Count
Actor Kang Ha Neul shared how he ended up unexpectedly making debut on 'AM Plaza' when he was in high school.

On January 29 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Kang Ha Neul talked about his family.

Kang Ha Neul said, "Both of my parents actually used to act in theaters when they were young. They stopped acting after having me, because they started financially struggling a lot."

He continued, "Many of their friends still acted, so I used to go and see them act and visit backstage often. That's how I think I became an actor myself."Kang Ha NeulThen, the interviewer brought up Kang Ha Neul's first-ever television appearance with his father on KBS' television show 'AM Plaza' when he was 17 years old (Korean age).

At that time, Kang Ha Neul and his father won three singing competitions in a row.

Kang Ha Neul said, "All members of my family know how to have fun. My uncle once saw me and my dad singing together and decided to sign us up for the competition on 'AM Plaza'."

He continued, "I was just hanging out with my friends when the broadcasting company called me. I told my dad about it, and he was like, 'Alright, let's go. I want to see what a television studio looks like.' Just like that, I went on television for the first time."Kang Ha NeulKang Ha NeulThen, 'Han Bam' showed a cute past footage of Kang Ha Neul and his father on 'AM Plaza'.

The footage showed Kang Ha Neul's unchanged handsome facial features with some baby fat on his face.

On the show, Kang Ha Neul's father playfully commented, "My son is very popular. There is a huge pile of Valentine's Day chocolates in our storage right now. I feel like we could even buy a house if we sold all of them."Kang Ha Neul(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star) 
