[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Black Swan' BTS Seeks Connection Between Genres

[LEAD]Prior to the new album release next month, K-pop boy group BTS has unveiled its brand-new stage in the United States.BTS is ready to show us new sides of the group, taking its music to the next level by combining various genres of art.Kim Soo-hyun reports.[REPORT]BTS' new song 'Black Swan' is all about the confession of an artist who ultimately found out the true meaning of music.On CBS' television show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', the members of BTS unveiled 'Black Swan' stage for the first time; delivering the intricate, meticulous choreography with a backdrop of a dreamy lake deep in the forest, all while barefoot.The stage emphasized artistic aspects just like the previously-unveiled art film performed by a Slovenian modern dance company.BTS' modern art project 'CONNECT, BTS' has also landed in Seoul.The exhibition is not about BTS; but rather a universal art project that connects 22 artists from major footholds around the world that appreciate BTS' philosophy depicted through the group's music.[JIN/BTS : We hope for not only music and art to come together, but also language, culture, and experiences to be connected together and share a collective, positive message for the world through the project.[Lee Dae-hyung/'CONNECT, BTS' Chief Art Director : The reason behind finding BTS' music so artistic is the way how BTS interprets society and delivers its message through music so differently and dynamically.The world of BTS has been building its shape much broader and deeper, by creating a holistic harmony among various genres.In light of everyone's anticipation towards the upcoming album, BTS topped Billboard's Social 50 for the 163rd time, matching the record of most weeks at #1 on the chart.(Video Journalist: Oh Se-kwan / Video Editor: Park Ji-in, Park Seung Yeon / Photo Credit: Terence Partrick @terencepatrick)(SBS Star)