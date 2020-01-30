SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Gives the Sweetest Gift to Park Sul Gi Who Just Gave Birth
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.30
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Gives the Sweetest Gift to Park Sul Gi Who Just Gave Birth
Entertainer Park Sul Gi received the sweetest gift from actor Park Bo Gum.

On January 29, Park Sul Gi updated her Instagram with some new photos.

The photos were of her unboxing a gift in the hospital bed.

With a happy smile spread across her face, Park Sul Gi holds up a card and onesie that Park Bo Gum sent her.Park Sul Gi receives a gift from Park Bo GumPark Sul Gi receives a gift from Park Bo GumOver the season's greetings merchandise box, Park Bo Gum wrote, "Sul Gi noona, I hope your family will be blessed with lots of love from God this year."

He continued, "I give my full blessings to you, your newborn child and your family. God bless you!"Park Sul Gi receives a gift from Park Bo GumIn the caption, Park Sul Gi wrote, "It seemed like Bo Gum had been waiting for my due date. Just a day after I gave birth to my beautiful child, he sent me a cute onesie and his season's greetings merchandise. Thank you so much."

She went on, "What shall I do? I think I'm falling for him even more. Okay, you know what? I'm going to try to have a son like Bo Gum!"Park Sul Gi receives a gift from Park Bo Gum(Credit= 'impolaris' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
