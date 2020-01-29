[SBS Star] Park Bom Boasts Her Ongoing Rock-solid Friendship with DARA & CL

Disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's member Park Bom expressed gratitude to the group's fellow members DARA and CL for their support for her latest album.On January 28 episode of Mnet's television show 'Music Studio', Park Bom made a guest appearance.During the talk, Park Bom talked about working on her title track 'First Snow' with DARA.Park Bom said, "'First Snow' is a duet track that I sang with DARA. I asked her if she could sing with me, and she said yes without hesitating for a second."She went on, "DARA worked really hard for this song. She even took vocal lessons to sing it better. I felt grateful for that."Then, Park Bom revealed that she asked CL if she could produce a song for her.Park Bom said, "When I was working on this album, I thought it would be nice if I could get a song from CL. So, I asked her if she could produce a song for me."She continued, "I couldn't get a song from her in the end though. She was way too busy with her own album at that time. I'm not upset about it or anything. I'm still thankful."She added, "You know, all members of 2NE1 are still keeping in close touch with each other. Whenever one of us releases a song, we listen to it and give feedback. It's so great."(Credit= Mnet Music Studio, 'daraxxi' 'chaelincl' Instagram)(SBS Star)