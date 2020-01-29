SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Eden Falls in Love with BTS V's Doll?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Eden Falls in Love with BTS V's Doll?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.29 17:18 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Eden Falls in Love with BTS Vs Doll?
Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's daughter Eden (Na-eun) purchased V of K-pop boy group BTS' Mattel doll, saying how pretty it looks.

On January 26, Park Joo-ho's wife Anna shared a short video of Eden on her Instagram.

In the video, Eden stops by a section in a shop where BTS Mattel dolls are displayed.BTS Mattel dollShe stares at the doll collection for a while, then grabs V's doll off the shelf.

When asked why she chose V's doll, Eden shyly answered, "Because it is so so so pretty!"

Then, she repeated, "So pretty!" as if she was totally in love with the doll already.

Over this video, Anna wrote, "We went out to get a birthday present for her friend, and she stopped to look at this."EdenAfter watching this, ARMY (the name for BTS' fandom) welcomed Eden to the fandom with open arms.

They left comments such as, "New to the fandom? Don't worry. We'll teach you everything.", "Welcome, Eden. But you have to line up! V is everyone's here!", "I spy a new BTS fan over there! She's one adorable ARMY!" and so on.
 
(Credit= 'mattel' Twitter, 'annanotpark' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙