[SBS Star] VIDEO: Eden Falls in Love with BTS V's Doll?

Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho's daughter Eden (Na-eun) purchased V of K-pop boy group BTS' Mattel doll, saying how pretty it looks.On January 26, Park Joo-ho's wife Anna shared a short video of Eden on her Instagram.In the video, Eden stops by a section in a shop where BTS Mattel dolls are displayed.She stares at the doll collection for a while, then grabs V's doll off the shelf.When asked why she chose V's doll, Eden shyly answered, "Because it is so so so pretty!"Then, she repeated, "So pretty!" as if she was totally in love with the doll already.Over this video, Anna wrote, "We went out to get a birthday present for her friend, and she stopped to look at this."After watching this, ARMY (the name for BTS' fandom) welcomed Eden to the fandom with open arms.They left comments such as, "New to the fandom? Don't worry. We'll teach you everything.", "Welcome, Eden. But you have to line up! V is everyone's here!", "I spy a new BTS fan over there! She's one adorable ARMY!" and so on.(Credit= 'mattel' Twitter, 'annanotpark' Instagram)(SBS Star)