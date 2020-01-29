[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares a Funny Reason Why He Does Not Read His Son English Stories

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok revealed why he does not read bedtime stories in English to his son anymore.On January 26 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok shared a hilarious story.While having a conversation with each other, HAHA suddenly said, "I want to learn things this year. I want to become smarter."The rest of the cast laughed at a random and unexpected remark, and asked, "Why is that all of a sudden?"HAHA answered, "My son used to think that I was clever, but now that he's all grown up, he has discovered that wasn't the case at all."He continued, "I've been keeping it a secret from him the whole time, but I can no longer fool him. I'm desperate for some knowledge now."After listening to him, Yu Jae Seok commented, "Okay, I actually have a confession to make myself as well.""I've been reading my son bedtime stories in English until like he was seven. Just recently, he told me, 'Dad, don't read them to me anymore.'"In the midst of chaotic laughter that broke among the cast, Yu Jae Seok explained, "He said that I had a horrible English pronunciation. So since then, I don't read him English bedtime stories."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)