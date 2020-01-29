SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares a Funny Reason Why He Does Not Read His Son English Stories
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares a Funny Reason Why He Does Not Read His Son English Stories

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.29 16:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares a Funny Reason Why He Does Not Read His Son English Stories
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok revealed why he does not read bedtime stories in English to his son anymore.

On January 26 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok shared a hilarious story.

While having a conversation with each other, HAHA suddenly said, "I want to learn things this year. I want to become smarter."

The rest of the cast laughed at a random and unexpected remark, and asked, "Why is that all of a sudden?"HAHAHAHA answered, "My son used to think that I was clever, but now that he's all grown up, he has discovered that wasn't the case at all."

He continued, "I've been keeping it a secret from him the whole time, but I can no longer fool him. I'm desperate for some knowledge now."HAHAAfter listening to him, Yu Jae Seok commented, "Okay, I actually have a confession to make myself as well."

"I've been reading my son bedtime stories in English until like he was seven. Just recently, he told me, 'Dad, don't read them to me anymore.'"

In the midst of chaotic laughter that broke among the cast, Yu Jae Seok explained, "He said that I had a horrible English pronunciation. So since then, I don't read him English bedtime stories."
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙