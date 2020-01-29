SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Unveils Its 'Black Swan' Stage for the First Time
Published 2020.01.29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Unveils Its Black Swan Stage for the First Time
K-pop sensation BTS finally unveiled its impeccable performance of the group's new song 'Black Swan'.

On January 28 (local time), the seven members of BTS made appearance on CBS' popular television show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.
BTSWhat made this appearance even more special was the fact that the members performed to 'Black Swan' for the very first time.

'Black Swan' is the pre-release track of BTS' upcoming fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7', which is scheduled to be released on February 21.

Dressed up in all-black, the members showed off their groundbreaking stage presence while perfectly delivering the meticulously-designed choreography of the song.
BTSBTSCheck out BTS' very first 'Black Swan' stage in the video below:
 

(Credit= 'latelateshow' 'bts_bighit' Twitter, The Late Late Show with James Corden)

(SBS Star)  
