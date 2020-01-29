[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shows a Sweet Behavior to a Child Fan Wanting to Feel His Heart Beat

Actor Lee Minho was spotted kneeling down for a child fan who wanted to feel his heart beat.Recently, some past photos of Lee Minho started going viral online.The photos show Lee Minho on stage with a child fan at one of his fan meetings in China.In the photos, the child fan has her hand on the left side of Lee Minho's chest.While the child fan has her hand on his chest, Lee Minho looks at her with a bright smile.According to the uploader, the child fan told Lee Minho that she wanted to feel his heart beat.He immediately kneeled down for her and held her tiny hand.Then, he opened the side of his blazer and gently put her hand on his chest.After looking at this, fans could not praise Lee Minho enough for his great 'fan service'.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)