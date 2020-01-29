[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Kim You Jung to Lead a Drama Adaptation of Popular Webtoon

Actor Ji Chang Wook and actress Kim You Jung will be co-leading a new romance drama.On January 29, it has been announced that Ji Chang Wook and Kim You Jung will star in an upcoming drama 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' (literal translation) together.Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, the drama adaptation of 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' will tell the story of a convenience store owner 'Choi Dae-hyun' and a part-time employee 'Jung Saet-byul'.Ji Chang Wook will take on the role of 'Choi Dae-hyun', who is blessed with good-looking appearance but has an unexpectedly clumsy side.Kim You Jung will play the role of 'Jung Saet-byul', who is determined to leave her shady past behind and make a fresh start and strive for social justice.Meanwhile, 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' is expected to be aired in the latter half of this year.(Credit= Glorious Entertainment, sidusHQ)(SBS Star)