SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Kim You Jung to Lead a Drama Adaptation of Popular Webtoon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Kim You Jung to Lead a Drama Adaptation of Popular Webtoon

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.01.29 15:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook & Kim You Jung to Lead a Drama Adaptation of Popular Webtoon
Actor Ji Chang Wook and actress Kim You Jung will be co-leading a new romance drama.

On January 29, it has been announced that Ji Chang Wook and Kim You Jung will star in an upcoming drama 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' (literal translation) together.
Ji Chang Wook, Kim You JungBased on the popular webtoon of the same name, the drama adaptation of 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' will tell the story of a convenience store owner 'Choi Dae-hyun' and a part-time employee 'Jung Saet-byul'.

Ji Chang Wook will take on the role of 'Choi Dae-hyun', who is blessed with good-looking appearance but has an unexpectedly clumsy side.

Kim You Jung will play the role of 'Jung Saet-byul', who is determined to leave her shady past behind and make a fresh start and strive for social justice.
Ji Chang Wook, Kim You JungMeanwhile, 'Saet-byul at the Convenience Store' is expected to be aired in the latter half of this year.

(Credit= Glorious Entertainment, sidusHQ)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙