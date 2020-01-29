SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] HeeChul Says He Felt So Bad About the Dating News that He Even Canceled Solo Debut

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.29 13:33 View Count
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul shared how bad he felt to fans about breaking dating news to them.

Back in the beginning of the month, there were reports saying that HeeChul and girl group TWICE's member MOMO were dating each other.

Soon after the reports were made, they confirmed that they were in a relationship.HeeChul and MOMOOn January 28 episode of NAVER V LIVE's show 'Petionista Taengoo', HeeChul opened up his feelings regarding the dating news to Taeyeon of girl group Girls' Generation.

While talking, HeeChul commented, "Many people are saying that we've been dating for three years, but that really isn't the case, you know. I didn't even know her then."HeeChulThe K-pop star continued, "When we confirmed the news, a lot of my fans have cheered for me. I'm sure they were very much hurt inside, but didn't want to make me feel bad about it. That broke my heart. I felt really guilty."

He added, "I could only take a certain amount of love and support at once, but I felt like I was receiving way more of them than I could take. It was just too much for me. At that time, what came to my mind was, 'Maybe being a celebrity is not right for me.'"
HeeChulThen, HeeChul revealed that he actually had been working on his solo debut album and was on the verge of releasing it.

HeeChul said, "Fans called me 'flower-like good-looking guy' and I called them 'petals', because they were always by my side. I had received this song for my solo debut album, and given it the title, 'Flower Petal'. It wasn't a fan song, but I thought of them when thinking of the name of the title."HeeChulHe went on, "I worried that people may take it the wrong way after the dating news though. I just didn't want to mislead them in any ways. That's why I told our agency that I wanted to delay the release of the album. I definitely feel sad about it, but I believe I made the right choice."

He added, "As you told me, I will not be able to share this voice that I have now. But I still would be able to share my voice. So, I'm trying to think it as positively as possible."HeeChul(Credit= NAVER V LIVE 'Petionista Taengoo - SM CCC LAB', 'kimheenim' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
