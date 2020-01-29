SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Adds More Cities to the Upcoming 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR'
Published 2020.01.29
K-pop boy group BTS is confirmed to bring its upcoming 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' to more cities in Europe.

Previously on January 22, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the first lineup of dates, cities, and venues for the group's 2020 world tour.
BTS TOURStarting this April, BTS is scheduled to travel around the world―from Seoul to Tokyo―to meet its fans all across the globe.

BTS TOURThen on January 29, Live Nation UK revealed that more concerts have been added to the European leg of 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR'.
BTSThe newly-updated stops for 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' in Europe is listed as follows:

Twickenham Stadium, London: July 3 and 4

Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam: July 8

Olympiastadion Berlin, Berlin: July 11 and 12

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona: July 17 and 18

Especially the group's stop in the Netherlands―Rotterdam's Feyenoord Stadium―has the capacity of 51,117 seats.
Feyenoord Stadium (Getty)Meanwhile, BTS is set to make its grand comeback with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' on February 21.

(Credit= 'LiveNationUK' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment, GettyImagesKorea) 

(SBS Star)
