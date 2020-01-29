[SBS Star] BTS Adds More Cities to the Upcoming 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR'

K-pop boy group BTS is confirmed to bring its upcoming 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' to more cities in Europe.Previously on January 22, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the first lineup of dates, cities, and venues for the group's 2020 world tour.Starting this April, BTS is scheduled to travel around the world―from Seoul to Tokyo―to meet its fans all across the globe.Then on January 29, Live Nation UK revealed that more concerts have been added to the European leg of 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR'.The newly-updated stops for 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' in Europe is listed as follows:Twickenham Stadium, London: July 3 and 4Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam: July 8Olympiastadion Berlin, Berlin: July 11 and 12Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona: July 17 and 18Especially the group's stop in the Netherlands―Rotterdam's Feyenoord Stadium―has the capacity of 51,117 seats.Meanwhile, BTS is set to make its grand comeback with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' on February 21.(Credit= 'LiveNationUK' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment, GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)